Solvang Senior Center, Library Holding Holiday Book Sale, Craft Fair and Knitting Bazaar

Solvang Library and Solvang Senior Center volunteers will be holding a joint Holiday Book Sale, Craft Fair and Knitting Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

“We are excited about having this joint venture to benefit both the Solvang Library and the Solvang Senior Center,” said Wendy Motta, the library’s volunteer coordinator. “This season we have a huge selection of hardback fiction, as well as countless non-fiction titles, which make great gifts for under the tree, not to mention crafts handmade by volunteers. Our book sales are instrumental in raising funds for our volunteer program, as well as for our lending collection.”

While the sale includes many collectors’ items, most books are priced reasonably, at $2 and lower. Additionally, library discards are available for half of the already low book sale prices.

“The Knitter Pearls at Solvang Senior Center have been creating wonderful gift ideas for the holidays all year long, including scarves, hats and knitted ornaments,” said Margo Kemp, organizer of the Knitting Bazaar. “Many items are made from local, woven alpaca thread, which is warm, soft and cuddly. All craft and knitting proceeds will go to the Solvang Senior Center and help to fund exercise programs, health education and meals.”

The Solvang Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. The Solvang Senior Center is a nonprofit organization serving Santa Ynez Valley seniors. For more information on the book sale or other library events, call 805.688.4214.

— Wendy Motta is a volunteer coordinator for the Solvang Library.