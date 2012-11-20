Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:07 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Registration Begins Nov. 27 for Spring Credit Classes at Allan Hancock College

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | November 20, 2012 | 2:39 p.m.

The Allan Hancock College spring 2013 class listing is available online now, and priority registration for spring credit classes will begin next Tuesday, Nov. 27. Open registration will begin Dec. 2, and spring classes will begin the week of Jan. 22.

Students and prospective students who believe they are eligible for priority registration should check with their appropriate program coordinator or the Admissions & Records office to confirm.

To view spring classes, click here for the AHC website and click Class Search in the upper right corner of the homepage.

Copies of a printed spring 2013 Schedule at a Glance will be available at all college locations and public libraries beginning Monday. However, this document contains only a basic listing of credit classes available at the time of publication. Students must still access the online Class Search to obtain the detailed information needed to plan their registration.

All students register for classes online via myHancock, which is accessed from the college website’s homepage. Click the Apply & Register link on the home page.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college, which is also completed online. Click Apply & Register and then select the appropriate credit or Community Education admission application link.

All California residents pay a $46 per unit enrollment fee. A typical semester-length class is three units. In addition to enrollment fees, all students pay a $19 health fee per semester. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee. These fees continue to be among the lowest college costs in the nation.

Some fees for qualified low-income students may be waived. In addition, there are many financial aid programs to help students meet college costs. Call the financial aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 for details or click here.

Community Education students may also apply and register in person. For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209. For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248. To call toll-free within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, call 866.342.5242, followed by the four-digit extension.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

