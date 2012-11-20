St. Mark’s Women’s Guild Invites Ladies to Christmas Luncheon

The Women’s Guild of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites ladies (age 12 or older) to attend its annual Christmas luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 in the church’s beautifully decorated Stacy Hall.

The event will open with a reception featuring local wines and beverages; and an opportunity to shop in the “boutique” featuring ready-made themed gift baskets (such as pets, coffee, tea, pasta, chocolates and more) plus other items including baked goods, jams and crafts.

At 12:30 p.m., a sit-down luncheon will be served of chicken piccata, Waldorf salad, fresh baguettes with herb butter and molten center chocolate cake with chocolate chip ice cream created by New West Catering. Members of St. Mark’s Choir will provide live entertainment of holiday carols throughout the afternoon.

“We welcome all ladies throughout the area to join us in celebration of the Christmas season at our festive luncheon,” said Jill Bader, 2012 Women’s Guild chair. “In addition to the reception, boutique, meal and choir singing, we will also have a raffle featuring items donated by local merchants.”

Tickets for the raffle are $1 each or six for $5, and will be sold by Christmas elves Emily and Peyton, two high school ladies.

The price of the event is $35 per person with all proceeds raised at the event staying in the community to support the church’s programs for families. Reservations are required by calling the church office at 805.688.4454; and payment is due by Dec. 3 to confirm a seat. The luncheon traditionally sells out, so advance reservations are highly recommended.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. at the corner of Alamo Pintado Avenue in downtown Los Olivos. Click here for more information.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.