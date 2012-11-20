Young Leaders Society Scores with Annual ‘United We Bowl’

More than 100 individuals participated in a challenge bowl-a-thon last Friday at Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond.

This fun event was filled with costumes, raffle prizes and, of course, bowling to raise money for the United Way Young Leaders Society’s fourth annual “United We Read” and other valuable community programs.

Teams included Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Bank of America, Chase, MacFarlane, Faletti & Co, RightScale and many more.

“United We Read,” scheduled to take place on March 1, matches young professional volunteers with a class at local elementary schools with the goal of engaging students to improve their enjoyment of reading and reading ability. The young professionals read to the students and donate books to the class or school’s library. The visit is also a great opportunity for the students to learn about the young professional’s career and education.

The goal of United Way’s Young Leaders Society is to promote and encourage philanthropy and volunteerism among the young leaders of Santa Barbara County, through participation in a variety of social, educational, volunteer and network opportunities.

Click here for more information.

— Steve Ortiz represents the Young Leaders Society.