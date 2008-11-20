Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:46 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 

Verizon Offers Fire Families Free Call-Forwarding

Setup fees and monthly charges will be waived for Tea Fire victims.

By Holly Cline | November 20, 2008 | 5:05 p.m.

Verizon customers who have been displaced by the Tea Fire can add call forwarding to their account at no charge as part of the company’s efforts to help those in need cope with the disaster.

“Staying in touch with family and friends is more important than ever during times of crisis, and free call-forwarding will help our customers remain connected as they cope with this wildfire,” said Shawne Angelle, president of sales channel operations for Verizon’s South/West area.

Verizon customers affected by the fire can opt — at no charge — to have their telephone calls automatically forwarded to a working phone number at another location where they are staying, or to a wireless number. Customers will not be billed for the one-time setup fees or monthly charges for call forwarding, although customers will be responsible for any toll charges on forwarded calls and wireless airtime charges.

Residential customers who have been affected by the fire and want to set up call forwarding should call Verizon at 800.483.1000. Business customers should call 800.483.2000.

Verizon crews are assessing the extent of the damage to the company’s network in the burned areas, and construction crews are replacing facilities as needed.

Holly Cline is Verizon’s government and external affairs director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 