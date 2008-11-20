Verizon Offers Fire Families Free Call-Forwarding

Verizon customers who have been displaced by the Tea Fire can add call forwarding to their account at no charge as part of the company’s efforts to help those in need cope with the disaster.

“Staying in touch with family and friends is more important than ever during times of crisis, and free call-forwarding will help our customers remain connected as they cope with this wildfire,” said Shawne Angelle, president of sales channel operations for Verizon’s South/West area.

Verizon customers affected by the fire can opt — at no charge — to have their telephone calls automatically forwarded to a working phone number at another location where they are staying, or to a wireless number. Customers will not be billed for the one-time setup fees or monthly charges for call forwarding, although customers will be responsible for any toll charges on forwarded calls and wireless airtime charges.

Residential customers who have been affected by the fire and want to set up call forwarding should call Verizon at 800.483.1000. Business customers should call 800.483.2000.

Verizon crews are assessing the extent of the damage to the company’s network in the burned areas, and construction crews are replacing facilities as needed.

Holly Cline is Verizon’s government and external affairs director.