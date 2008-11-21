Adopt a Tea Fire Family and ‘Shop’ for Clothes, Supplies

Roosevelt School has been accepting donations all week of clothes (all sizes, including infant and maternity), small appliances, supplies and toiletries for Tea Fire victims.

We have a mountain of donations. Now we need to get them to the people in need. Many of the families are overwhelmed by grief, red tape and finding a place to live.

So we are asking you to find and adopt a family in need and come in and “shop” for them, then deliver the boxes to your family. Maybe you have a neighbor, family friend or someone from the gym or church, who is in need. We are trying to make this as easy as possible for the fire victims.

Come to the school, 1990 Laguna St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter will offer free box lunches and bags of basic grooming supplies at the Santa Barbara Mission, on the corner of Laguna and Los Olivos streets.

For more information, call Lynn Montgomery at 805.687.7811 or 805.252.3171 or Gloria Cavallero at 805.687.9957 or 805.252.5555.

Lynn Montgomery is a Roosevelt School parent.