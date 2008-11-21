Air Quality Watch Lifted for Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Friday canceled the Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County.

The agencies caution homeowners and contractors to be careful when cleaning up burned building materials. It is also important for all residents when cleaning up ash particles to avoid doing anything to stir particles into the air, and especially to avoid using leaf blowers.

While air quality has improved overall, the district will continue to monitor local air quality and issue air quality watches and warnings as needed.

The ash that has been deposited may be resuspended by vehicle traffic and wind for some time, and could produce localized areas of unhealthy particle concentrations.