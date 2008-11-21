Basketball: Koches’ Only Shot Lifts SBCC to OT Win

Daniel Koches only scored one basket Friday night, and it turned out to the game-winner as the Santa Barbara City College men’s basketball team stormed back from a nine-point second-half deficit to edge Southwestern 83-82 in overtime.

Mark Keeten tossed in 28 points, including five three-pointers, for the Vaqueros (2-4). Richard Somdah, a 6-foot-3 freshman, had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Moses Omolade scored 26 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for the Jaguars, including eight offensive boards.

The visitors led 80-76 with less than a minute to play in overtime. Lucky Teeguarden drained a three-pointer for SBCC with 44 seconds left, then Koches made a steal on the press. Keeten fed the ball back to Koches, who nailed a trey from the left corner to put the Vaqueros ahead to stay at 82-80.

“We trapped the inbound and he tried to throw it over me,” said Koches, a 6-foot-4 freshman from Oakland. “I put my hands up and batted it off the backboard. I threw it out to Mark so he could shoot a three, but they closed out on him and he hit me and I just knocked it down.”

Keeten sent the game into overtime, tied at 72, after grabbing an offensive rebound and making a layup with 1.4 seconds to play.

“We overcame some bad plays and continued to battle,” said SBCC coach Morris Hodges, whose team won despite shooting only 36.1 percent. “A lot of guys did a great job of battling for loose balls. That was really the key.”

Southwestern, which made only 13-of-27 foul shots, missed a 1-and-1 with 23 seconds left in overtime. The Vaqueros also struggled from the line, hitting just 1-6 in the final 18 seconds and 15-24 for the game. Leading 83-82, Teeguarden missed two charity shots with 7.3 seconds left, but Somdah hustled for the rebound and was fouled. He missed a pair of FTs with 4.4 seconds remaining, and Bo Rodriguez scrambled for the offensive board, sealing the victory.

The Vaqueros trailed 68-59 with 4:42 to play, before Teeguarden and Keeten combined for three straight threes, with Teeguarden hitting two during a 9-2 run.

SBCC, which lost to Palomar by 19 points last Sunday, gets a rematch with the Comets at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Sports Pavilion.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.