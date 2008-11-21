Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Celebrates Grand Reopening of Main Branch

The branch welcomes visitors to Friday's open house.
Penny Sharrett, senior vice president and branch manager, and George Leis, president and CEO, are proud to welcome visitors to the newly remodeled Main Branch of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. (Santa Barbara Bank & Trust photo)
Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is celebrating the grand reopening of its Main Branch at 20 E. Carrillo St. The branch has been extensively remodeled.
“This is our flagship branch, where it all started for us nearly 50 years ago,” President and CEO George Leis said. “We’re very pleased to provide our customers with such a welcoming environment.”
“We invite everyone to join us on Friday, November 21, for our open house,” said Penny Sharrett, senior vice president and branch manager. “We will have refreshments and giveaways for our guests all day.”
The Main Branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. The walk-up pavilion is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is a division of Pacific Capital Bank N.A.
Brian Kerstiens is Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s community relations coordinator.
