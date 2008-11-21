Santa Barbara Symphony Presents Free ‘Thank You Firefighters’ Concert

The Santa Barbara Symphony will give a free “Thank You Firefighters” concert to express gratitude to the firefighters, police and sheriff’s personnel who protected the community from the Tea fire and to comfort those who were victims.

The free, one-hour concert will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Granada Theatre , 1214 State St., and will feature Dvorak’s New World Symphony.

The theater will open at 6 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The musicians and staff of the Santa Barbara Symphony and the stage crew and staff of The Granada are donating their services for the event.

Audience members wishing to make a donation to the United Way Fire Relief effort will be able to do so in lobby before or after the concert.

Jonatha King is a publicist.