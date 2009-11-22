Letter to the Editor: Future Looks Bleak for Notre Dame Coach
By Kelly Biswell | November 22, 2009 | 2:44 a.m.
Notre Dame football coach Charlie Weis just lost his fifth game this season, to Connecticut. His future looks bleak. If he gets fired, there are many choices for Notre Dame — Brian Kelly, Urban Meyer and other coaches with good backgrounds. My top pick is Brian Kelly from Cincinnati. If you have comments about the coaching at Notre Dame, just leave a comment and I’ll read it when I get a chance.
Kelly Biswell
Santa Barbara
