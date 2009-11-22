Urban Wine Trail Holiday Tour Benefits Unity Shoppe

11 wineries and Santa Barbara Trolley Co. pitch in on a taste of the town's own wines

Santa Barbara’s Urban Wine Trail, consisting of 11 wineries located within the city limits, and Unity Shoppe have teamed up to give holiday revelers a safe and fun adventure in their own backyard.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Unity Shoppe, which operates a “free” grocery and clothing store serving more than 19,000 people annually. More than 1,600 volunteers and Unity’s staff of 15 distribute more than $2 million in merchandise each year.

At 6 p.m. Dec. 5, guests can tour the unique Urban Wine Trail in the comfort of a trolley. Each winery will pour limited release wines from Santa Barbara County accompanied by delicious appetizers.

The trolley, donated by Santa Barbara Trolley Co., will shuttle people from winery to winery, although many of the wineries located in the downtown Funk Zone are within walking distance of one another.

Participating wineries include Carr Vineyards & Winery, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Kalyra Winery, Kunin Wines, Oreana Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Summerland Winery, Westerly Vineyards, Whitcraft Winery, Wine Cask Alliance, and the newest addition to the Urban Wine Trail, Municipal Winemakers.

The cost of the event is $50 per person. Tickets are available at participating wineries, and from Unity Shoppe, 1219 State St. Call 805.886.0613 for more information.

Click here to donate directly to Unity Shoppe.

— Christian Garvin is the winemaker at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St.