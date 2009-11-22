Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:22 am | Partly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Urban Wine Trail Holiday Tour Benefits Unity Shoppe

11 wineries and Santa Barbara Trolley Co. pitch in on a taste of the town's own wines

By Christian Garvin | November 22, 2009 | 2:13 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s Urban Wine Trail, consisting of 11 wineries located within the city limits, and Unity Shoppe have teamed up to give holiday revelers a safe and fun adventure in their own backyard.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Unity Shoppe, which operates a “free” grocery and clothing store serving more than 19,000 people annually. More than 1,600 volunteers and Unity’s staff of 15 distribute more than $2 million in merchandise each year.

At 6 p.m. Dec. 5, guests can tour the unique Urban Wine Trail in the comfort of a trolley. Each winery will pour limited release wines from Santa Barbara County accompanied by delicious appetizers.

The trolley, donated by Santa Barbara Trolley Co., will shuttle people from winery to winery, although many of the wineries located in the downtown Funk Zone are within walking distance of one another.

Participating wineries include Carr Vineyards & Winery, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Kalyra Winery, Kunin Wines, Oreana Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Summerland Winery, Westerly Vineyards, Whitcraft Winery, Wine Cask Alliance, and the newest addition to the Urban Wine Trail, Municipal Winemakers.

The cost of the event is $50 per person. Tickets are available at participating wineries, and from Unity Shoppe, 1219 State St. Call 805.886.0613 for more information.

Click here to donate directly to Unity Shoppe.

— Christian Garvin is the winemaker at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 