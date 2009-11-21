Wind Advisory Issued Until 11 a.m.

A wind advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday on the South Coast and the National Weather Service said gusts near 50 mph are possible.

The weather service reported Saturday that gusty northwest to north winds are likely to increase to 20-35 mph throughout the morning with gusts as high as 50 mph possible. The winds will be strongest through and below passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Mountains, especially in Goleta and along the Gaviota coast and through the Gaviota and San Marcos passes.

The winds are expected to diminish later Saturday. The forecast calls for sunny weather Saturday with highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows around 50. Sunday should be calmer, with highs in the upper 60s.

