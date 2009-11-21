Wind Warning Issued as Sundowner Conditions Develop

Advisory in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday

With sundowner wind conditions developing Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory between 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Late Saturday, the advisory was extended until 3 a.m. Monday.

The weather service said 20-30 mph north to northeast winds will be developing Saturday evening, and warned of gusts up to 50 mph through and below passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Mountains. The higher winds are expected to diminish late Sunday morning but gusty conditions are likely the rest of the weekend.

A similar wind advisory had been issued Saturday morning between Goleta and the Gaviota Pass.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny and breezy conditions, with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.

