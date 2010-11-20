The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed that full-body scanners are coming to the Santa Barbara Airport next year.

“It’s their equipment; the airport really doesn’t have any say in it,” airport director Karen Ramsdell told Noozhawk.

TSA regional spokesman Nico Melendez said the installation likely won’t happen until the end of 2011, as Santa Barbara’s new $54 million terminal must be completed first.

Nationwide, the controversial machines have been installed in almost 70 airports. The TSA plans to put in 500 by the end of this year — 400 of which are already operating — and another 500 by 2012, Melendez said.

Why Santa Barbara? There’s not really a method to choosing a location, according to Melendez. The Santa Barbara Airport, operated by the city of Santa Barbara, handles about 2,000 passengers a day — more during the busy holiday seasons.

“If you look at the list of airports, really we try to install them where the installation process is not going to be a monumental task, frankly,” Melendez said.

Some airports didn’t have strong enough floors, high enough ceilings or enough available electricity, he said. As a result, there are a smattering of scanners coast-to-coast.

Airline passengers are subjected to either walking through the scanners, which create three-dimensional images of the person through their clothes, or receiving a pat-down. Although the TSA has implemented pat-downs since 2004, tests determined the need to change them, Melendez said.

“It is a little more uncomfortable and a little more invasive, but they’re designed to find threat items,” he said.



There’s the chance to opt-out of the scanners, with the alternative of a pat-down by a same-gender TSA employee. Melendez said passengers can get up close and personal with a federal agent even if they do go through the scanner, since they explore all anomalies — forgotten cell phones or change in a pocket is common — by hand.

Metal detectors are still used in the majority of United States airports, and passengers who set off the alarm could be patted down. The Santa Barbara Airport uses metal detectors and pat-downs are a secondary screening measure, Ramsdell said.

In terms of security waiting times, the scanners “shouldn’t be any different than usual, unless passengers react differently and that takes up more time for everybody,” she said.

“I guess I’m not as worried about the scanners — I think it’s all personal preference,” said Ramsdell, adding that she’d rather do that than be patted down.

“I can’t imagine it’s very pleasant for them either,” she said of the TSA employees doing the pat-downs.

The scanners use both millimeter waves and backscatter technology, which create a black-and-white, 3D image of the person’s body and a less-detailed, chalk-like image of the body. The advanced imaging technology was developed to “stay ahead of evolving threats,” according to the TSA, and the scanners were purchased with stimulus funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

The TSA’s Web site says the process for someone to be scanned and cleared takes just one minute. Different people help people through the scanner than view the images, so anonymity is ensured, according to the TSA.

As the scanners are unable to save or print the images, they are deleted immediately, Melendez said.

In the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and other more recent thwarted attacks, airline travel has multiple levels of security to create a “stronger, formidable system” so potential terrorists are more likely to be “pre-empted, deterred or fail during the attempt,” according to the TSA. Other measures include checking documents, behavior detection officers, federal air marshals, employee screening and checkpoint screening.

Having the more intimate areas of a person’s, well, person being searched is likely thanks to the “underwear bomber” incident on Christmas Day, 2009. In the attempted attack, on a Northwest Airlines flight to Detroit from Amsterdam, a Muslim Nigerian passenger tried to detonate a bomb hidden in his underwear. He was foiled by fellow passengers and remains in U.S. custody.

While TSA and many others say the scanners and pat-downs are necessary, some people refuse to take it standing up — while being virtually stripped or groped by a taxpayer-funded stranger. Just last week, Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, introduced the American Traveler Dignity Act of 2010, saying that Americans should not have to give up their civil rights to travel.

“It establishes that airport security screeners are not immune from any U.S. law regarding physical contact with another person, making images of another person, or causing physical harm through the use of radiation-emitting machinery on another person,” Paul said in his statement. “It means they are subject to the same laws as the rest of us.”

The American Civil Liberties Union opposes the scanners as well, since the images are as close as you can get to showing someone naked, according to a CBS report.

The subject is also thoughtfully debated by everyday citizens, with people arguing that they’d prefer getting patted down than blown to bits, and vice versa. An online “Opt-Out Day” push urges people to say no to scanners on Wednesday — the day before Thanksgiving and one of the busiest travel days of the year — and instead be patted down to show how invasive the process can be.

“We do not believe the government has a right to see you naked or aggressively touch you just because you bought an airline ticket,” the site states.

