Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Cues Mozart at the Lobero

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of its redoubtable music director, Heiichiro Ohyama, will offer a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lobero Theatre. Guest artist for the evening will be the Valencia-born clarinetist, Jose Franch Ballester.

The program will be devoted in its entirety to the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791). I am not sure what the occasion is — it is not a centennial of either his birth or death, and his birthday isn’t until Jan. 26 — but I suppose one doesn’t really need an occasion to play the “Symphony No. 31 in D-Major, K. 297/300a” “Paris”; the “Concerto in A-Major for Clarinet and Orchestra, K. 622”; and the “Symphony No. 38 in D-Major, K. 504” “Prague,” all in the same concert — unless for the sheer joy of doing so.

The “Symphony No. 31 in D-Major” was composed in 1778, in Paris, where the 22-year-old Mozart was seeking, and not finding, a job. The work had its first performance in June of that same year, at a private concert in the home of Count Karl Heinrich Joseph von Sickingen, and its public premiere six days later. It was well reviewed, one writer noting that the sweet little harpsichord virtuoso had turned into a pretty fair composer.

The “Clarinet Concerto” was composed, in the last few weeks before Mozart’s death, at the behest of his friend, clarinetist Anton Stadler — who had brought off the all-but-impossible feat of borrowing money from the chronically indigent composer — for whom he had written the equally celestial “Clarinet Quintet.” It is no coincidence, I think, that this exquisite concerto and the sublime “Piano Concerto No. 23, K. 488” are in the same key of A-Major — indeed, they both begin with the same notes.

As for the “Prague” Symphony, the fact that it has only three movements does not prevent it from being one of Mozart’s grandest essays in the form. The slow, even ominous introduction soon launches into an allegro of irresistible momentum and rather giddy happiness — a mood, if not a pace, that is maintained right through to the last bar of the work.

