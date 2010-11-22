Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:07 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Navy League Helps Christen New Submarine

PCU California (SSN 781) under construction in Virginia will be commissioned next year

By Patricia Westberg | November 22, 2010 | 12:48 a.m.

Members and officers of the Santa Barbara Navy League attended the christening of the Navy’s newest Virginia-class submarine, the Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) California (SSN 781), on Nov. 6 in Newport News, Va.

Lin Graf, president of the Santa Barbara Council; Dan Branch, national president of the Navy League of the United States, and his wife, Kathleen; Doug Crawford, NLUS senior director of corporate development; Lynn Behrens, SBNL vice president of operations; and SBNL public affairs officer Patricia Westberg and her husband, retired Navy Capt. Robert Westberg Jr., participated in this significant event for the officers, crew and shipbuilders of the PCU California. Once the ship is commissioned in 2011, it will be referred to as the USS California (SSN 781).

The Santa Barbara Council members were treated to a variety of events, beginning with a sponsor’s dinner in celebration of the christening at the Marriott Newport News, followed by the pre-ceremony breakfast, christening and reception at the Northrup Grumman shipbuilding facility.

The submarine is the seventh Navy vessel (and the first submarine) to bear the California name. The first was a screw sloop built in 1867. The most recent was a nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser (CGN 36) that was in service from February 1974 to July 1999.

The most famous USS California was the Tennessee-class battleship (BB 44) that was built at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo and it was sunk in the attack on Pearl Harbor. The ship was salvaged, reconstructed and served again for the remainder of World War II before being decommissioned in 1947. The ship’s bell from the USS California is on display at the California State Capitol Museum in Sacramento.

The Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League is dedicated to the support of Navy service members as well as members of other services. The council has adopted 13 units from all communities of the armed forces, including the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and the USS Stockdale (DDG 106).

— Patricia Westberg is the Santa Barbara Navy League’s public affairs officer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 