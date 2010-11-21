Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:16 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Through 4 a.m.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph expected as line of storms move through Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez Valley

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | November 21, 2010 | 4:35 a.m.

Northern Santa Barbara County was under a severe thunderstorm warning early Sunday as National Weather Service radar picked up a line of strong storm cells moving into the area from San Luis Obispo County.

Officials said the thunderstorms were moving northeast at 40 mph, stretching between Pismo Beach and Atascadero in San Luis Obispo County. Cells were drifting south into Santa Barbara County, however, with Santa Maria, Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley included in the warning area.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are forecast with nickel-size hail expected, as well.

The thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:45 a.m. Sunday, while a flash-flood advisory is in effect until 4 a.m.

Early Sunday, San Luis Obispo County was being pounded by torrential rain, with up to a half-inch in five minutes recorded in many areas.

The rain is expected to turn to showers along the South Coast on Sunday, but wind gusts as high as 30 mph are likely. High temperatures Sunday should be in the upper 50s. The chance of precipitation is 85 percent.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at

