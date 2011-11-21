Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

All for Animals to Hold Book Signing for New Children’s Book

Animals Have Feelings, Too! teaches young readers proper behavior toward animals

By Karen Lee Stevens for All for Animals | November 21, 2011 | 2:30 p.m.

All for Animals, a nonprofit, humane education organization based in Santa Barbara, will be holding a book signing for its new children’s book, Animals Have Feelings, Too!, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Curious Cup Bookstore, 929 Linden Ave. in downtown Carpinteria.

Animals Have Feelings, Too! includes humor and whimsical illustrations.
Animals Have Feelings, Too! includes humor and whimsical illustrations.

Filled with humor and whimsical illustrations, this enchanting and educational A-Z guide takes young readers on a journey through the alphabet with Sandy, a lovable Labrador retriever, who shows them that animals share many of the same feelings that people do. From A is for Affectionate to Z is for Zonked, Animals Have Feelings, Too! helps children understand and express their feelings and to treat animals with kindness and respect. The book retails for $9.95.

“By the time a child reaches the age of 3, he or she begins to learn that their behavior and actions, both positive and negative, can greatly impact an animal’s health and well-being. This understanding allows them to develop a responsible stewardship for animals,” said Karen Lee Stevens, the founder of All for Animals and the book’s author. “Most children feel drawn toward animals and, properly nurtured, this attraction produces a beautiful symbiotic relationship with animals and the natural world.”

Stevens is a certified humane education specialist who works with young children at many preschools and elementary schools in Santa Barbara through the organization’s Compassion for Critters Humane Education program. Stevens realizes that when a child has the opportunity to participate in a positive experience with a companion animal such as grooming, walking or feeding a dog, the child’s self-esteem and sense of self evolves and expands and the child develops a sense of pride and accomplishment.

“Our book gives children the chance to use their imagination and to visualize how an animal might feel in any given situation, thereby helping that child understand a sense of connection and deep empathy and responsibility for animal welfare,” Stevens said. “This can help prevent most cases of animal neglect and abuse from occurring.”

All for Animals is the only nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara dedicated exclusively to humane education. The organization’s Compassion for Critters program has reached thousands of children in the community through reading, storytelling and interaction with well-behaved dogs, bunnies, birds and the occasional snake. The program builds on children’s natural empathy and curiosity toward animals and helps them create safe and satisfying relationships with animals that will last a lifetime.

Click here for more information.

— Karen Lee Stevens is the founder/president of All for Animals.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 