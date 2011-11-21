Assemblyman Williams to Host Julefest Tree Decorating in Solvang

Williams is sponsoring one of 100 trees to mark the city's centennial celebration

Join Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, in celebrating the beginning of Julefest with a Julefest Tree Decorating event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday.

Julefest is an annual celebration held in many Danish villages to help kick off the Christmas holiday season. Every year, the City of Solvang holds its annual Julefest festivities complete with a tree lighting, parade and concluding with a tree burning to close out the holiday season.

This year the city is celebrating the holiday season as well as the city’s centennial by having community members sponsor 100 trees to be placed around town and decorated by each sponsor.

Williams is sponsoring one of 100 trees that will line the rustic streets of Solvang to commemorate the centennial year of the city. Decorating will take place at the Solvang Branch Library. Williams’ tree will be placed in front.

“When the Danish first settled Solvang in 1911, the first three institutions they built were a school, a post office and the library because they recognized how important these institutions were in having a well-connected and educated community,” Williams said. “Our tree will stand to show this tradition continues on today.”

Children will be able to help make a string of berries or ornaments shaped like books to hang on the tree. Supplies will be provided.

While decorating, Williams will be available to take questions, ideas and solutions regarding state legislative issues that affect the community.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.