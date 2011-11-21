Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Bank Representatives Trot Over to Foodbank to Deliver 291 Turkeys for Holidays

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Randy Weiss rallies local banks, collecting a combined $4,200 to help Santa Barbara County families

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 21, 2011 | 8:02 p.m.

When Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Randy Weiss heard that the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County still needed turkeys to give out for the Thanksgiving holiday, he called around to other banks to rally donations.

Within a few days, they presented a combined check for $4,200.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, American Riviera Bank, Business First Bank, Kinecta Federal Credit Union and Montecito Bank & Trust contributed to the donation.

The money paid for 291 turkeys Monday morning, and they were almost immediately distributed to the Foodbank’s many member agencies.

The donation helped the organization work toward its goal of 4,000 turkeys this year.

Jane Lindsey, the Foodbank’s development director, said the organization is still 1,000 short of its goal, according to Monday morning numbers. People can still donate money or turkeys, and the Foodbank will try to get them distributed in time for the holiday.

“It’s coming down to the wire,” Lindsey said.

The Foodbank expects to give out 2 million pounds of food this month and next, an effort that is helped by the nonprofit organization’s Holiday Food & Funds Drive through Dec. 24.

