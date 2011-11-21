Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Raffling Off Fuel-Efficient Vespa

Tickets are $10, with all proceeds benefiting the garden's programs

There is just one month remaining in the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Big Vespa Giveaway.

For just $10 per ticket, participants have the chance to win a fuel-efficient Vespa LX 150 i.e and help the garden build a greener environment.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the garden’s programs.

Tickets can be purchased at the garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara, or via phone at 805.682.4726 x102. The drawing will be held at noon Dec. 16 at the garden. The winner need not be present to win.

“When we were looking for a possible fundraiser for the garden, we wanted something that tied-in with our mission of sustainability,” said Gina Benesh, director of development for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “At 70 to 75 miles per gallon, a Vespa certainly is appropriate.”

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is a 78-acre educational and scientific institution fostering the conservation of California’s native plants and serves as a role model for sustainable practice in Santa Barbara. The garden was founded in 1926 and is among the nation’s oldest botanic gardens focused exclusively on native plants.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.