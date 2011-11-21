Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Chip Hickman Named Chief of Montecito Fire Protection District

He succeeds Fire Chief Kevin Wallace, who will retire on May 31, 2012

By Geri Ventura for the Montecito Fire Protection District | November 21, 2011 | 11:15 p.m.

Chip Hickman
Chip Hickman

Battalion Chief Stephen “Chip” Hickman has been selected by the Montecito Fire Protection District board as the new fire chief to succeed Fire Chief Kevin Wallace, who will retire on May 31, 2012.

“While I am saddened that the district will be losing Chief Wallace, I’m very happy that we have selected one from our own rank and file to promote to this upcoming vacancy,” board President Roy Jensen said. “Chief Hickman has over 20 years of experience working here in Montecito, and I feel his experience will benefit both the community and our staff.”

Hickman began his career with the Montecito Fire Protection District in 1990, becoming one of the district’s first paramedic firefighters.

Since that time, he has risen through the ranks, and participated as a division/group supervisor on a statewide Incident Management Team.

“I have had the privilege of being with the Montecito Fire Protection District for 21 years,” Hickman said. “My loyalty and commitment to this organization is unwavering, and I pledge as fire chief that I will continue to nurture and preserve this district and community for the remainder of my career.”

Hickman was born and raised in Santa Barbara and graduated from San Marcos High School. He is married and the proud father of two daughters and a son.

— Geri Ventura is a public information officer for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 