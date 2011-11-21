Chip Hickman Named Chief of Montecito Fire Protection District

He succeeds Fire Chief Kevin Wallace, who will retire on May 31, 2012

Battalion Chief Stephen “Chip” Hickman has been selected by the Montecito Fire Protection District board as the new fire chief to succeed Fire Chief Kevin Wallace, who will retire on May 31, 2012.

“While I am saddened that the district will be losing Chief Wallace, I’m very happy that we have selected one from our own rank and file to promote to this upcoming vacancy,” board President Roy Jensen said. “Chief Hickman has over 20 years of experience working here in Montecito, and I feel his experience will benefit both the community and our staff.”

Hickman began his career with the Montecito Fire Protection District in 1990, becoming one of the district’s first paramedic firefighters.

Since that time, he has risen through the ranks, and participated as a division/group supervisor on a statewide Incident Management Team.

“I have had the privilege of being with the Montecito Fire Protection District for 21 years,” Hickman said. “My loyalty and commitment to this organization is unwavering, and I pledge as fire chief that I will continue to nurture and preserve this district and community for the remainder of my career.”

Hickman was born and raised in Santa Barbara and graduated from San Marcos High School. He is married and the proud father of two daughters and a son.

— Geri Ventura is a public information officer for the Montecito Fire Protection District.