Goleta Rotary Evening Club Celebrates Retirement of Member Sally Arnold

The Goleta Rotary Evening Club celebrated the retirement of one of its esteemed members and past presidents, Sally Arnold, from The Shareholders of Damitz Brooks Nightingale Turner and Morrisset, on Saturday at the Santa Barbara Club.

Among the many friends, family and business associates honoring Arnold was fellow Rotarian Dick Temple, who was recently honored as Goleta Man of the Year.

Arnold and Temple invite men and women in the community to visit the Goleta Rotary Evening Club for fellowship and to learn how to become a vital part of serving the community.

This Tuesday, Nov. 22 will be a PowerPoint presentation on the recent international trip to Morelia, Mexico, in which two members, Pat O’Malley and Lynn Cederquist, along with fellow Rotarians from Ojai West, Gayel Childress, volunteered for the SEE International cataract surgery project that was sponsored by the Camelina Rotarians from Morelia, Mexico. The public is welcome.

Goleta Rotary Evening Club meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays on the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Enjoy interesting meetings with guest speakers, delicious dinners and camaraderie with active men and women.

Contact President Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs. Today there are more than 33,000 Rotary clubs in 200 countries. Chartered in 1936, the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta participate locally, and travel worldwide, participating in Rotary projects. We invite you to consider membership in Rotary.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.