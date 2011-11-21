Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Rotary Evening Club Celebrates Retirement of Member Sally Arnold

Upcoming meeting will feature a presentation on the recent trip to Morelia, Mexico

By Lynn Cederquist for the Goleta Rotary Evening Club | November 21, 2011 | 1:57 p.m.

The Goleta Rotary Evening Club celebrated the retirement of one of its esteemed members and past presidents, Sally Arnold, from The Shareholders of Damitz Brooks Nightingale Turner and Morrisset, on Saturday at the Santa Barbara Club.

Among the many friends, family and business associates honoring Arnold was fellow Rotarian Dick Temple, who was recently honored as Goleta Man of the Year.

Arnold and Temple invite men and women in the community to visit the Goleta Rotary Evening Club for fellowship and to learn how to become a vital part of serving the community.

This Tuesday, Nov. 22 will be a PowerPoint presentation on the recent international trip to Morelia, Mexico, in which two members, Pat O’Malley and Lynn Cederquist, along with fellow Rotarians from Ojai West, Gayel Childress, volunteered for the SEE International cataract surgery project that was sponsored by the Camelina Rotarians from Morelia, Mexico. The public is welcome.

Goleta Rotary Evening Club meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays on the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Enjoy interesting meetings with guest speakers, delicious dinners and camaraderie with active men and women.

Contact President Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs. Today there are more than 33,000 Rotary clubs in 200 countries. Chartered in 1936, the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta participate locally, and travel worldwide, participating in Rotary projects. We invite you to consider membership in Rotary.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 