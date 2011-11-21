Graffiti Photos Released in Isla Vista Foot Patrol Arson Investigation

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives on Monday released photos of graffiti that they hope will lead them to the person or people responsible for last week’s arson attack on the Isla Vista Foot Patrol office.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the first of two “Molotov cocktails,” thrown about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the office on the 6500 block of Trigo Road, appeared to have hit the sidewalk near the “Operation Medicine Cabinet” drop box.

There was some fire damage to the box, in addition to some minor damage to the stucco on the wall outside the Foot Patrol office, according to Sugars.

He said the second object didn’t appear to have caused any fire damage, but that it shattered the windshield of an unoccupied sheriff’s patrol car. No injuries from either incident were reported.

On Wednesday, graffiti was found on and around Snidecor Hall on the UCSB campus, about 500 yards to the northeast of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol office.

Sugars said the graffiti includes references to the arson attack and what appears to be the moniker “Crazy Irish.”

Anyone with any information about the graffiti or the arson attacks is asked to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .