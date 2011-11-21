Laser Rehab Institute Offering Free Treatments at Open House

A raffle will be held Dec. 7 for other items and services donated by businesses

Therapists at the Laser Rehab Institute of Santa Barbara will offer free 10-minute laser treatments from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 for the first 25 people who call 805.452.0455.

A raffle will be held for items and services donated by Blooming Nails, Fiddlehead Cellars and Paseo Pilates, and two, three-session series of laser treatments.

The Laser Rehab Institute of Santa Barbara, 1520A State St., prevents pain with simple, safe, scientific solutions, said Stacie Clenet, a licensed massage therapist for 13 years and associate of the Laser Rehab Institute.

Clenet is an associate of chiropractor Kevin Khalili, who founded the institute 20 years ago, and licensed massage therapist Michele Higgins at the Laser Rehab Institute.

The institute treats conditions such as Bell’s palsy, carpal tunnel syndrome, degenerative arthritis, herniated discs, migraine or tension headaches, muscle, neck and back pain, sciatica, shin splints, stress fractures, tendonitis and bursitis.

“We are the first clinic in the United States to use regenerative laser therapy medicine since the Food and Drug Administration cleared this breakthrough technology in late 2003,” Clenet said. “Patients say they have an immediate warm and soothing sensation with more than 90 percent reporting positive results in just one to three 30-minute treatments.”

Clenet said solutions the institute offers include prevention of pain development; rapid relief of inflammation; elimination of repetitive stress injury; posture improvement; ergonomic and lifestyle configuration.

The treatment rejuvenates injured and stressed biological tissue, reduces inflammation and scar tissue, and rapidly relieves pain.

The Laser Rehab Institute provides deep-tissue massage, as well as lymphatic drainage massage, and the Bali Method, a treatment for chronic pain conditions, such as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, lyme’s disease, neuropathies, cancer pain, degenerative arthritis and post-operative pain.

“We were one of the first in the Tri-County region to be certified in the biomechanical-based 3-D custom foot orthotic design,” she said. “It optimizes for alignment and support, enhances balance an athletic performance, while preventing repetitive stress injuries.”

Clenet said Laser Rehab is the only facility in the Tri-County region to be certified for 3D posture rehabilitation. She said the Laser Rehab Institute of Santa Barbara also uses biochemistry analysis and nutritional counseling.

— Stacie Clenet is a publicist representing the Laser Rehab Institute of Santa Barbara.