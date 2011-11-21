California League of Conservation Voters Endorses Hannah-Beth Jackson for State Senate

The league praises the candidate for her efforts on behalf of the environment

The California League of Conservation Voters, the political arm of the environmental movement in California, announced Monday that after evaluating all candidates that it is endorsing Hannah-Beth Jackson for 19th State Senate district.

“Hannah-Beth Jackson is more than just a good vote for the environment,” said David Allgood, the league’s political director. “Hannah-Beth Jackson is a proven leader and champion for clean air and water, for protecting our coastline, and for creating alternative energy jobs.”

Allgood noted Hannah-Beth’s outstanding service while representing Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the Assembly.

“Hannah-Beth earned an average lifetime score of 98 percent on our annual California Environmental Scorecard while serving in the state Assembly, and we named her an ‘Environmental Hero’ for her leadership on the environment during her very first term,” Allgood said. “We support Hannah-Beth for state Senate because she has proven time and again that she has the backbone to stand up to the polluters and powerful special interests — including oil, chemical and tobacco companies.”

“I’m more than honored to have earned the support of the California League of Conservation Voters,” Jackson said. “They are at the forefront of the effort to protect California’s environment while at the same time improving our economy by improving conditions for jobs and businesses related to energy efficiency, alternative energy sources — the sustainable jobs of the future.

“I’ve always been the grassroots candidate and policymaker standing up to the lobbyists. Together with the California League of Conservation Voters, we’ve proven that we can get things done to protect our environment by standing together against the special interests. I think the people of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties appreciate that.”

Hannah-Beth, who served in the Assembly from 1998 to 2004, was previously endorsed by the California Nurses Association, Assemblyman Das Williams and more than 40 local-elected leaders in the district.

The 19th State Senate District includes all of Santa Barbara County and includes in Ventura County the cities of Ventura, Oxnard, Ojai, Port Hueneme, Camarillo, Fillmore and Santa Paula along with unincorporated areas.

— Jenesse Miller represents the California League of Conservation Voters.