Montecito Bank & Trust Doles Out $1 Million at Community Dividends Awards Luncheon

Tradition of philanthropy benefits 159 regional organizations with a call for continued support of the work of nonprofits

When Janet Garufis joined the Montecito Bank & Trust team, she said she wanted to work somewhere where she could made a difference, and Michael Towbes taught her how.

“There’s no better way to encourage philanthropy than to model the way, and Mr. Towbes, you continue to do that for each and every one of us today,” Garufis said at Monday’s ninth annual Community Dividends awards luncheon.

Montecito Bank & Trust doled out $1 million to 159 nonprofit organizations at the luncheon held at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. Before handing out checks, Garufis said she felt privileged to learn how to give from a man who continues to perfect the art of philanthropy.

Through the life of the program, the bank has distributed $9 million in a region stretching from the Santa Ynez Valley to Westlake Village. While the bank received about 300 applications, officials said several organizations asked to be skipped this year so other groups could receive funding.

“Sometimes a few thousand dollars makes a huge difference in the budget of these organizations,” Towbes, Montecito Bank & Trust’s board chairman, said as the audience dined on a Thanksgiving-themed lunch. “We hope it sparks other donations for them as well. This is not the time to cut back support for nonprofits.”

One of the recipients included the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, which has given students scholarships provided by generous donors since 1962.

“This means that more students will be able to get scholarships because of their generosity,” Executive Director Colette Hadley said. “The bank supports so many types of nonprofits, but I know education has been a priority,” referring to the bank’s financial literacy program it teaches in local high schools.

Montecito Bank & Trust can award nonprofit organizations with money that would have been paid out in taxes under its Subchapter S status. Under the status, the bank’s earnings are no longer subject to a double corporate tax.

Anais Borg-Marks of the Anti-Defamation League said she was impressed by the wide range of organizations the bank honored. Partners in Education Executive Director Ben Romo agreed.

“In the corporate world,” he said, “Montecito Bank & Trust leads the way in terms of philanthropy.”

