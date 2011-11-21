Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:31 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Urges Holiday Travelers to Plan Ahead

Tips for parking, packing and security offered to help passengers

By Hazel Johns for the Santa Barbara Airport | November 21, 2011 | 3:01 p.m.

In anticipation of the nation’s most heavily traveled holiday, the Santa Barbara Airport reminds travelers to plan ahead and arrive early. The busiest travel days for the Thanksgiving holiday are expected to be Wednesday through Sunday.

Visitors will notice construction around the airport environment and should use extra caution when driving in this area. Travelers are encouraged to park in Long Term Parking Lot 2 off Hollister Avenue and Frederick Lopez Road and use the free airport parking shuttle for easy access to and from the airline terminal.

The airline terminal project is in its last phase of construction. The former airline terminal has been deconstructed, leaving the original 7,000-square-foot 1942 building. The building will be relocated to the site of the new airline terminal. The refurbished historic terminal will house the Airport Security Operations Center and parking lot operations.

The new Short Term Parking Lot and airline terminal road will also be completed in this phase, all of which should be finalized by June 2012.

SBA offers the following holiday travel tips:

» 1. Plan ahead. Arrive two hours before your flight departure time to find parking, check-in with your airline and go through security screening. Click here for the live flight schedule.

» 2. Pack smart. Know what items are accepted or prohibited through security and on the aircraft. As a reminder, gifts should not be wrapped as they are subject to search, even if placed in checked baggage. The TSA liquid restrictions remain in place; bottled water and liquids over 3 ounces are prohibited through security screening at the boarding gates. There are restrictions on transporting toner and ink cartridges on passenger airplanes.

» 3. Parking. SBA offers long- and short-term parking options at the terminal. During the construction period, the airport suggests travelers take advantage of Long Term Parking Lot 2 on Frederick Lopez Road, off Hollister Avenue near Fairview Avenue. A free airport parking shuttle will take passengers directly to the airline terminal and is available 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Short- and long-term parking is also available next to the terminal. All parking lots are automated, accepting payment via cash or credit card. Click here for parking rates and locations.

» 4. Transportation Security Administration. Click here for helpful hints for holiday travelers.

The airport administration office will be closed this Wednesday through Friday, and Dec. 19-Jan. 2 for furlough and holidays.

— Hazel Johns is assistant director of the Santa Barbara Airport.

 
