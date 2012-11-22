Goleta Holding Public Workshop on Butterfly Habitat Management Plan

The City of Goleta is hosting a workshop at 6 p.m. next Thursday, Nov. 29, in the Council Chambers to garner input and provide a status update on the Monarch Butterfly Inventory and Habitat Management Plan.
The plan is intended to identify existing habitat conditions, identify low impact habitat improvement strategies to ensure long-term butterfly population viability, implement Goleta’s General Plan and Ellwood Mesa Open Space Plan, and support awareness of monarch butterflies and their habitat.
Click here for additional information, or contact Anne Wells at 805.961.7557 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.