Liz Beckner’s Personal Touch Blood Draws Brings the Lab to You

Personal Touch Blood Draws can help you save time this busy holiday season by bringing the lab to you.

Our health is important to all of us, and it can be hard to fit in a trip to the lab this time of year. What if your next blood draw could be done on your schedule, in the comfort of your own home or office?

Santa Barbara mobile phlebotomist Liz Beckner will do just that, and she is offering a 20 percent holiday discount throughout November and December.

Beckner has more than 18 years of experience drawing blood. Her work with geriatrics, infants and special-needs patients has helped to fine-tune her needle skills with difficult and/or small veins. Patients with challenging veins, dreading multiple sticks or children afraid of needles can feel comfortable knowing they are with the best.

After the blood has been collected, Beckner delivers it to the lab of your choice, and the results are sent to the ordering physician.

Beckner started her business two years ago when she had a terminally ill son who needed many blood draws. She found taking him to the lab was extremely challenging, time consuming and potentially hazardous to his health. Realizing how much easier it would be to draw his blood herself, she embarked on a journey to help others.

“Santa Barbara has wonderful resources and so many health-care professionals came right to my home, including the hospice nurse, child development specialist and occupational therapist,” she said. “However, no one would come out to my house for a simple blood draw. I knew I could not be the only person in Santa Barbara with this need and decided to do something about it.”

Beckner now offers her expertise to anyone that has difficulty getting to the lab.

A longtime patient, E. Levine, who claims to have “really tired, uncooperative and altogether worthless veins,” has said that “’one stick Liz’ has consistently been able to find something which will produce what is needed whether it is a blood draw, an IV start or an infusion, all without confusion. This talented lady not only is a wizard with the needle she also has a charming personality and is very pleasant on all occasions.”

Who would benefit from an in-home blood draw?

» Patients who are reliant on others for transportation.

» Any person or child not wanting to be exposed to potential germs in a medical setting.

» People who have limited mobility, requiring the use of a wheelchair or walker.

» Family members residing in an assisted-living facility.

» Parents caring for multiple children.

» Busy professionals with limited time.

» Anyone not available during normal lab hours.

» Patients with “standing orders” who need their blood drawn frequently.

If you or a family member could benefit from Beckner’s Personal Touch Blood Draws, click here or call 805.455.8409 to schedule an appointment.

— Liz Beckner is the owner of Personal Touch Blood Draws.