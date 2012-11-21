Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Liz Beckner’s Personal Touch Blood Draws Brings the Lab to You

By Liz Beckner for Personal Touch Blood Draws | November 21, 2012 | 4:34 p.m.

Personal Touch Blood Draws can help you save time this busy holiday season by bringing the lab to you.

Liz Beckner
Liz Beckner

Our health is important to all of us, and it can be hard to fit in a trip to the lab this time of year. What if your next blood draw could be done on your schedule, in the comfort of your own home or office?

Santa Barbara mobile phlebotomist Liz Beckner will do just that, and she is offering a 20 percent holiday discount throughout November and December.

Beckner has more than 18 years of experience drawing blood. Her work with geriatrics, infants and special-needs patients has helped to fine-tune her needle skills with difficult and/or small veins. Patients with challenging veins, dreading multiple sticks or children afraid of needles can feel comfortable knowing they are with the best.

After the blood has been collected, Beckner delivers it to the lab of your choice, and the results are sent to the ordering physician.

Beckner started her business two years ago when she had a terminally ill son who needed many blood draws. She found taking him to the lab was extremely challenging, time consuming and potentially hazardous to his health. Realizing how much easier it would be to draw his blood herself, she embarked on a journey to help others.

“Santa Barbara has wonderful resources and so many health-care professionals came right to my home, including the hospice nurse, child development specialist and occupational therapist,” she said. “However, no one would come out to my house for a simple blood draw. I knew I could not be the only person in Santa Barbara with this need and decided to do something about it.”

Beckner now offers her expertise to anyone that has difficulty getting to the lab.

A longtime patient, E. Levine, who claims to have “really tired, uncooperative and altogether worthless veins,” has said that “’one stick Liz’ has consistently been able to find something which will produce what is needed whether it is a blood draw, an IV start or an infusion, all without confusion. This talented lady not only is a wizard with the needle she also has a charming personality and is very pleasant on all occasions.”

Who would benefit from an in-home blood draw?

» Patients who are reliant on others for transportation.

» Any person or child not wanting to be exposed to potential germs in a medical setting.

» People who have limited mobility, requiring the use of a wheelchair or walker.

» Family members residing in an assisted-living facility.

» Parents caring for multiple children.

» Busy professionals with limited time.

» Anyone not available during normal lab hours.

» Patients with “standing orders” who need their blood drawn frequently.

If you or a family member could benefit from Beckner’s Personal Touch Blood Draws, click here or call 805.455.8409 to schedule an appointment.

— Liz Beckner is the owner of Personal Touch Blood Draws.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 