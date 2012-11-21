Lori Gaskin, Eric Onnen Join Fighting Back Steering Committee

Dr. Lori Gaskin and Eric Onnen have joined the Fighting Back Steering Committee, which “is a community collaborative that works together to plan and implement community-wide initiatives to address the problems caused by substance abuse.”

Dr. Gaskin is the president of Santa Barbara City College.

Before her appointment as SBCC president, Dr. Gaskin served as president of West Valley College in Saratoga for three years and as the president of the California Community Colleges Chief Instructional Officers organization for two terms.

She also serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for Partners in Education and the Santa Barbara County Re-Entry Project Steering Committee.

Onnen is the founder, co-owner and CEO of Santa Barbara Airbus, since 1983.

He is involved with several nonprofit and community organizations, including the Goleta Rotary Club, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and Community West Bank.

Onnen served as an elected official on the Goleta City Council from 2006 to 2010 and became mayor of Goleta in 2010.

The Fighting Back Steering Committee is co-chaired by Bill Cirone, David Cash and District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

— Lauren Haines represents the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.