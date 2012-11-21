Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Michael Rattray Retiring as CEO of United Boys & Girls Clubs

With a strategic plan and balanced budget in place, he says he feels good about where he's leaving the organization

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 21, 2012 | 7:47 p.m.

Michael Rattray, CEO of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, has announced he will be retiring at the end of this year after a 3½-year stint with the organization.

Rattray, who has helped the clubs expand while weathering some tough financial storms, talked with Noozhawk on Wednesday about the decision.

Rattray worked for Raytheon for 33 years before retiring in 2008, and he was asked to join the United Boys & Girls Clubs in the summer of 2009 to help the organization through some of the struggles it was facing then.

“I knew it would be a three-year journey,” he said, adding that he was hired to look at some of the strategic problems the organization was facing.

A strategic plan and 3½ years later, and Rattray says he feels good about where he’s leaving the organization.

Judy Jennings, the organization’s director of finance and human resources, who was hired shortly after Rattray joined the organization, is also leaving at the end of the year.

“It just feels right, and it will give the Boys & Girls Clubs a new fresh start,” he said.

Rattray said part of the strategic plan that proved so successful was changing the clubs into “Learning Care Centers,” which meant adopting a curriculum that used every experience, whether playing outdoors or doing arts and crafts, as a teachable moment.

“That’s paid off,” he said, adding that all of the clubs’ 44 high school seniors graduated this year, with 77 percent going on to college. “That is the highest percentage we’ve ever seen.”

When Rattray began, the United Boys & Girls Clubs had six sites in the county. Now, the organization has 10 sites and serves 4,000 children on an annual basis — 1,000 more than it was seeing in 2009.

That’s exceptional considering 2012 will mark the organization’s first balanced budget in six years, and Rattray said the staff has made a “heroic effort” in terms of fundraising.

“It’s been the love of my life,” he said of the organization. “I couldn’t be more pleased with how things have turned out.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 