Library to Host Hands-On Oak Tree Planting Workshop for Families

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, the Solvang Library will host an Oak Tree Planting Workshop for all school-age children and their parents.

The workshop is sponsored by the Restore Native Plants Committee of Women’s Environmental Watch. The library is located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

“We will plant oak acorns into containers with spongy soil and mulch in the library courtyard,” workshop leader Carol Herrera said. “Children will take their planted acorns home, water and watch oak saplings grow.”

Herrera, a local ranch owner and former president of W.E. Watch, has collected healthy acorns from her ranch’s ancient valley oaks, quercus lobata.

Families are encouraged to pre-register for the workshop, either online by clicking here or by calling the Solvang Library at 805.688.4214.

For more information on programs offered by the Santa Barbara Public Library System, click here or call 805.688.4214. All programs are free and open to the public.

— Carey McKinnon is a supervisor for the Solvang Library.