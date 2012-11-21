Santa Barbara Strings Invites Community to Winter Concert

The young musicians of Santa Barbara Strings invite the community to a fun and festive celebration of music at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

The Winter Concert will take place in the beautiful sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Amid the splendor of holiday decorations, enjoy live classical music and holiday favorites performed by talented young musicians. Families with children are most welcome.

Led by Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff, Santa Barbara Strings trains and inspires music students ages 5 to 18 through a sophisticated and joyful multi-tiered string orchestra and chamber ensemble education program. For this concert, 55 students from 26 schools throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will be performing.

The Dec. 9 concert’s repertoire includes the Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, Purcell’s Chaconne, “Trepak” from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, “Jupiter: Bringer of Joy” from Gustave Holst’s The Planets and traditional songs such as “Greensleeves,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Joy to the World.”

A reception will follow the concert.

Santa Barbara Strings is a nonprofit, multi-tiered music education and orchestra training program through which young musicians rehearse each week studying the string orchestra repertoire following the natural progression of music history from the Renaissance/Baroque Period to the Modern Period. For 2012-13, there are three orchestra levels and seven chamber music ensembles aimed toward creating the next generation of classical musicians.

For more information about Santa Barbara Strings, click here or call Linda Stafford Burrows at 805.688.7423. Please note that auditions for the spring season will be held in January.

— Linda Stafford Burrows represents Santa Barbara Strings.