Santa Barbara Symphony Welcomes New Director of Development

Kelly Cornell Weichbrod has been named director of development for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Cornell Weichbrod comes to the Santa Barbara Symphony with a wealth of experience in development for the arts and education.

She has held positions with the Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Contemporary Museum of Baltimore.

Most recently she served as the associate director of development for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Cal State University, Fullerton.

Cornell Weichbrod holds a master’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University and a bachelor of arts from University of Maryland, College Park.

Cornell Weichbrod recently served as a board member for the Junior League of Orange County and has served with the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.