Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Students Arrested in Isla Vista Apartment Burglary

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 21, 2012 | 3:28 p.m.

Alan Cook
Alan Cook

Law enforcement have arrested two men suspected of burglarizing a home in Isla Vista on Tuesday night, and were able to apprehend the men based on the victim’s descriptions of the suspects as well as a surveillance video.

Alan Cook, 22, and Logan Kosher, 19, both identified as Santa Barbara City College students, were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of residential burglary and possession of stolen property, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams. Bail was set at $50,000.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Williams said, residents from the 6500 block of Trigo Road reported a residential burglary to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol.

UCSB police officers from the Foot Patrol station responded to the apartment and set up a perimeter with knowledge that the suspects may still be in the area.

Williams said that with the victims’ description of the suspects and a review of the on-site surveillance video, officers identified the suspects and ascertained their location in the complex.

Cook and Logan were located inside a nearby apartment, and Williams said the men had six DVDs, a PlayStation 3, three iPhones and a MacBook Pro laptop, all missing from the site of the burglary.

Logan Kosher
Logan Kosher

The suspects were arrested, and the stolen property was returned to the victims.

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol partners with the UCSB Associated Students, local residents and businesses in the “Stop the Burgs” program, which reminds students and residents to lock their doors and windows and keep their valuables out of plain view.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol by calling 805.681.4179.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 