SBCC Students Arrested in Isla Vista Apartment Burglary

Law enforcement have arrested two men suspected of burglarizing a home in Isla Vista on Tuesday night, and were able to apprehend the men based on the victim’s descriptions of the suspects as well as a surveillance video.

Alan Cook, 22, and Logan Kosher, 19, both identified as Santa Barbara City College students, were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of residential burglary and possession of stolen property, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams. Bail was set at $50,000.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Williams said, residents from the 6500 block of Trigo Road reported a residential burglary to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol.

UCSB police officers from the Foot Patrol station responded to the apartment and set up a perimeter with knowledge that the suspects may still be in the area.

Williams said that with the victims’ description of the suspects and a review of the on-site surveillance video, officers identified the suspects and ascertained their location in the complex.

Cook and Logan were located inside a nearby apartment, and Williams said the men had six DVDs, a PlayStation 3, three iPhones and a MacBook Pro laptop, all missing from the site of the burglary.

The suspects were arrested, and the stolen property was returned to the victims.

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol partners with the UCSB Associated Students, local residents and businesses in the “Stop the Burgs” program, which reminds students and residents to lock their doors and windows and keep their valuables out of plain view.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol by calling 805.681.4179.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.