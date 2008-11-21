Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:36 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 

Kidz Biz Market a Unique Opportunity for Holiday Gifts

Handmade gifts feature the work of Ellwood School, Providence Hall, Westmont and homeschool students.

By Sarah Shasberger | November 21, 2008 | 1:24 a.m.

Westmont freshman Alex Nguyen, center, will be selling her knitted wares at Saturday's Kidz Biz Market.
Aspiring entrepreneurs are holding the first-ever Kidz Biz Market on Saturday and the community is invited to browse and buy from an array of homemade holiday gifts.

Kids between the ages of 6 and 18 are the vendors and they will be selling handmade items, including greeting cards, candles, Christmas ornaments, jewelry and knitted headwear. The budding businessmen and women are from Ellwood School, Providence Hall, Westmont College and the local homeschool community.

The Kidz Biz Market is open 1:30-5 p.m. Saturday at the Notre Dame School auditorium, 33 E. Micheltorena St.

Handmade greeting cards will be available from Providence Hall sophomore Anna Beebe.
Participants in the Kidz Biz Market attended a one-day workshop at Community West Bank, 1501 State St., where they learned how a private business works, how to write checks and how a loan works. Some of the kids have made products specifically for this market while others already are running a private business.

Most of the kids will be trying to make a profit as they are learning about the inner-workings of a business. The Westmont Orchestra, however, is using its proceeds to help pay for a two-week tour of Hungary in May. The orchestra also will have information available about hiring a small group to play for a holiday party or other special occasion.

For more information, e-mail Sarah Shasberger at [email protected]

Sarah Shasberger is a freshman at Westmont College.

