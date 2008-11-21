Salon Jia Rae Holding Toy Drive for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Bring a child's toy and get an adult haircut, on the house.

Salon Jia Rae, 1822 Cliff Drive, is partnering up with the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation for a one-day Christmas toy drive Saturday.

The nonprofit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, whose mission is to assist parents of children with cancer so they can receive their undivided attention, needs toys for 31 children, and Salon Jia Rae decided the drive was just its style. As a result, the Mesa salon is providing clients with a complimentary haircut — a $65 value — when they come in for regular color service Saturday and bring a toy.

You need not be a Salon Jia Rae client to participate. Toys must be wrapped and with the child’s name on it. For a list of toys needed, e-mail Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation program director Nikki Katz at [email protected] or call 805.962.7466.

Toys will be accepted through Nov. 29.

Krista Zanderson is owner of Salon Jia Rae, 1822 Cliff Drive. For more information, e-mail [email protected] or call 805.962.4490.