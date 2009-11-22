Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:17 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Obsolete Recipes

The sizes and prices of food aren't what they used to be

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | November 22, 2009 | 3:30 p.m.

Back in my gourmet cooking days, I amassed a pretty large file of recipes. I haven’t used them much since I remarried and discovered that my new wife is a far better cook. Besides, she won’t allow me in the kitchen anymore.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

So, I haven’t done much cooking for a long time. But a week ago, I got the bug to prepare a meal, and that’s when I discovered that most of my recipes are obsolete.

How does a recipe become obsolete? Well, my chili recipe calls for a 16-ounce can of pinto beans. I went to the grocery store with my checklist and discovered there are no 16-ounce cans of pinto beans. There are 14.7-ounce cans, but no 16-ounce cans.

I also suddenly discovered that I can no longer buy a one-pound can of coffee. There are only 14-ounce cans. And those half-gallon containers of ice cream? Look closely — they now say 1-1/2 quarts. That’s 25 percent less than before.

On the other hand, the prices are somewhat higher than I remember. So we are getting double-whammied. We are paying a lot more for what seems to be the same but is actually — in many cases — a lot less.

It also seems to me that while we may be paying only slightly more for other things, the amount or quality of what we’re getting is a lot less. Magazines and newspapers are getting thinner and have less — or poorer — content.

Most things I buy don’t last as long — especially the ice cream. My belts are getting shorter. My new glasses don’t allow me to see as clearly or as far as I used to. My bathroom scale doesn’t have enough numbers at the high end, and my bathroom mirror doesn’t reflect a handsome young guy anymore. All I see is some old, bald, wrinkled stranger.

The good news is that my memory has improved. I can recall in excruciating detail things that happened to me in grammar school or on my first job. I would be happy to tell you about them one of these days.

Oh? I told you already? Several times?

Sorry, I have trouble remembering things like that.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 