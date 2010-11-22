Thank You to Concours D’Elegance Vendors, Wine Sponsors

Offerings from local vineyards and eateries were among the weekend's highlights

Stratus Media Group extends a deep appreciation and many thank yous to all of the wine sponsors and food vendors of the 2010 Santa Barbara Concours d’Elegance.

We are honored to have had Ahnfeldt Wines and Dutcher Crossing Winery travel all the way from Napa Valley to participate in this year’s event. In addition, we are grateful to Foley Family Wines — Lincourt Vineyards, Foley Estate Vineyard & Winery and Firestone Vineyards — for hosting the pit stops on the Mille Miglia Salute, a 100-mile-plus tour of the Central Coast, and for pouring at the Concours event on the Polo Fields.

Last but not least, we are very fortunate to have had Chamisal Vineyards be part of the Santa Barbara Concours event.

For a quick hunger fix, RHD set up a mouth-watering philly cheese steak sandwich and curly fries stand. On a lighter, gourmet side, Bistro 11 11 set up shop delivering flat-bread pizzas to passers-by. Unforgettably, Sugar Cat Studio graced the Concours with a cute and tasty treat comprised of a variety of scrumptious cupcakes.

Each of the wineries featured their prized white and red wines such as chardonnays and pinot noirs. All sales from the Vino d’Elegance and wine tastings benefited this year’s charity, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

In appreciation of all the Concours guests’ generous donations, a few of the wineries are offering some fantastic and exclusive deals. Ahnfeldt Wines is giving Santa Barbara Concours guests a complimentary tasting for two of the Ahnfeldt/Carducci wines, including a barrel tasting in their bonded barrel room.

In addition, Ahnfeldt wine club members will receive a discount for their stay at the historic McClelland-Priest Bed & Breakfast in downtown Napa. Also, Chamisal Vineyards is offering a 10 percent discount on any sales of wine to the guests of the Santa Barbara Concours.

If interested, contact Chamisal Vineyards at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.541.9463 and ask for Brette to place your order.

“What an amazing event! Not only to share our fine lines of Ahnfeldt & Carducci award-winning wines, but to work with such a professional staff and enjoy the historic elegance of the Concourse full of beautiful automobiles,” said Bruce and Celeste Ahnfeldt of Ahnfeldt Wines. “As we express with our wines, great vintages are ageless and priceless. Thank you for inviting us. We look forward to next year.”

The highlights of the weekend included an honored guest and this year’s grand marshal, Andy Granatelli; a best of show and event favorite, a 1937 Bugatti Coupe; the Santa Barbara Mille Miglia Salute, a prelude to the 2011 North American Mille Miglia Tribute series with stops at three premier wineries — Firestone, Foley Estate and Lincourt; and the exclusive and thrilling VIP Halloween Costume Party held on Saturday evening at The Savoy, which included a silent auction, special performances by Aerial Acrobats, burlesque dancers and the band Gypsy Suite.

The benefactors of the 2010 Concours event were the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.



— Stephanie Cirigliano is public relations coordinator for Stratus Media Group.