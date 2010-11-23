Efforts to Close Achievement Gap Begin with Three Local Schools

Eight districtwide goals are being implemented at McKinley Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and Dos Pueblos High

Local schools are putting plans in place to help bridge the Latino/a student achievement gap after an August summit that yielded eight districtwide goals.

Teachers, parents, students and a smattering of community groups, who held a news conference Monday to present information and strategies, are starting out with three schools — McKinley Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and Dos Pueblos High — that all have highly involved parent groups.

The goals include college preparedness, cultural proficiency and representation, eliminating institutional racism, parent and early childhood education, parent involvement, relevant curriculum, school reform and student motivation.

Increasing bilingual faculty and staff, making the curriculum relevant and eliminating any policies that serve as barriers are all recommendations to work toward the goals.

Practical steps have already been taken, such as two-week reviews of achievement to help teachers analyze what works and what doesn’t, according to Santa Barbara Junior High Principal John Becchio. He said that classroom observations — about 50 every two weeks — and college preparation after-school programs help keep tabs on advancing student achievement.

“We’ve expanded the after-school study center; it’s really great seeing them work until 4 p.m.,” he said. “They’re predominantly Latino, and we’re setting the stage for them to be the first in their families to go to college.”

McKinley parent leader Maribel Canales spoke of the school’s growing parent involvement, from two or three to more than 25 participants in the English Learners Advisory Committee.

Dos Pueblos parents and a recent graduate said closing the achievement gap is a moral imperative, as is more communication among the students, staff and community organizations to advocate equity and excellence in education.

School board members Kate Parker and Monique Limón, who was recently elected, said they’ll do what they can to help put policies in place that remove barriers for all students.

Limón said the achievement gap is a historic problem for the district, and the community needs to support all students to have successful schools.

The August summit was thrown by the Latino Achievement Collaborative, a coalition including the Future Leaders of America, Just Communities, La Casa de la Raza, United Parents-Padres Unidos, Parent Project, PUEBLO and UCSB’s Associated Students.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.