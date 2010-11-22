Arlene Stepputat Named Volunteer Coordinator of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

She had served as program director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Santa Barbara County

Arlene Stepputat is the new coordinator of volunteers of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

“Arlene will be coordinating volunteers for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Lynda Tanner, president and chief executive officer of the medical nonprofit organization. “We welcome her and look forward to benefiting from her expertise.”

A familiar face in nonprofit and volunteer circles, Stepputat was program director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Santa Barbara County. She also was an independent consultant for 13 years, offering workshops and training in addition to speaking nationally about service and volunteerism.

She penned the book The Caring Heart and is a contributing author of The Volunteer Management Handbook.

Stepputat served as director of volunteers for Covenant House in New York City when, in 1989, the 24/7 program for homeless and runaway youth was recognized by President George H.W. Bush with the President’s Award for Volunteer Excellence. She was also invited to attend the presentation ceremony at the White House.

Stepputat has a bachelor’s degree in English, magna cum laude, from Montclair State University in New Jersey.

Additionally, she has a master’s degree in family and community education from Columbia University’s Teachers College. She also has a master’s degree equivalent from the University of Santa Monica in applied psychology with an emphasis on consciousness, health and healing.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.