Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:59 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Arlene Stepputat Named Volunteer Coordinator of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

She had served as program director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Santa Barbara County

By Jennifer Goddard | November 22, 2010 | 5:28 p.m.

Arlene Stepputat
Arlene Stepputat

Arlene Stepputat is the new coordinator of volunteers of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

“Arlene will be coordinating volunteers for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Lynda Tanner, president and chief executive officer of the medical nonprofit organization. “We welcome her and look forward to benefiting from her expertise.”

A familiar face in nonprofit and volunteer circles, Stepputat was program director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Santa Barbara County. She also was an independent consultant for 13 years, offering workshops and training in addition to speaking nationally about service and volunteerism.

She penned the book The Caring Heart and is a contributing author of The Volunteer Management Handbook.

Stepputat served as director of volunteers for Covenant House in New York City when, in 1989, the 24/7 program for homeless and runaway youth was recognized by President George H.W. Bush with the President’s Award for Volunteer Excellence. She was also invited to attend the presentation ceremony at the White House.

Stepputat has a bachelor’s degree in English, magna cum laude, from Montclair State University in New Jersey.

Additionally, she has a master’s degree in family and community education from Columbia University’s Teachers College. She also has a master’s degree equivalent from the University of Santa Monica in applied psychology with an emphasis on consciousness, health and healing.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 