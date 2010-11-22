Fundraising Campaign Skates Forward for New Goleta Ice Rink

More than $2.5 million of the $4 million goal has been raised for the Girsh Park facility

The Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association, a nonprofit organization developing a permanent public ice skating arena at Girsh Park in Goleta, announced Monday that it has raised more than $2.5 million to date, with $456,000 received in the past 90 days.

That amount included three gifts of $100,000 each from Ralph Iannelli, the Girsh and Hochman families, and Lillian and Jon Lovelace.

The land was donated by Wynmark Company, developer of the Camino Real Marketplace. Capital campaign benchmarks call for the project to go out for construction bids once $4 million has been raised.

“These generous gifts move us closer to our goal of securing a design-build bid by year end,” said Kathy Mintzer, president of the GSBISA. “This ice skating arena will be a permanent community asset that will serve people of all ages for generations to come. This is a unique way to invest in our community.

“Arena naming rights and other naming opportunities are still available. These can be in your name, in memory or in honor of someone, or a business name or sponsorship. Substantial donations made now will help us reach this goal quickly.”

Ice skating would provide a safe recreational resource for the community, where people of all ability levels would be able to learn new skills and participate in artistic and athletic endeavors that are currently unavailable locally, and many local at-risk youth agencies are eagerly awaiting the chance to get their kids on the ice.

Anyone interested in contributing to GSBISA should contact Ada Conner, capital campaign director, at 805.879.1552 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jennifer Pendergast is the campaign administrator for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.