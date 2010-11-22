City Council to Take Up Plan Santa Barbara, Parking Fines

City leaders are also expected to adopt a new contract with the Police Officers Association

The Santa Barbara City Council will once again revisit Plan Santa Barbara during a Tuesday evening session in pursuit of five votes to adopt an updated General Plan.

Making a housing and circulation plan for the future hasn’t been an easy road, as the update needs broad consensus in order to be adopted.

In the afternoon session, the council is expected to adopt a new contract with the Police Officers Association, which was a long time coming and includes two years of concessions and then a third-year raise.

In addition, with state budget changes forcing the city to pay Santa Barbara County an extra $3 per parking citation, staff are suggesting upping the ticket fees to compensate. It would apply to both street sweeping and non-street sweeping fines, effective Dec. 1, if approved by the council. Parking tickets are now in the $45 range.

The council will meet at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

