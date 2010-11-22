Dos Pueblos Journalism Students Honored for Excellence

In April, members of the Dos Pueblos High School media program (including ROP DPNews, yearbook and online news) participated in the spring national convention/competition of the Journalism Education Association in Portland, Ore.

DPNews student Thomas Schiferl won an excellence award in Commercial Production and yearbook student Kavi Suri brought home an honorable mention in the Yearbook Copy Sports contest.

Last week, Dos Pueblos media students traveled to Kansas City, Mo., for the fall conference. They joined more than 4,500 students from across the United States competing in journalism contests and learning from professionals in the industry.

Six students from DP’s award-winning yearbook program joined three students from DPNews and an online media student representing the new DPmedia program and brought home two honorable mentions. Sophomore Avery Hardy was awarded an honorable mention in the category of Feature Writing, and Rina Winter was awarded an honorable mention in Student Life Photography.

This success follows on the news that the 2010 DP yearbook was awarded a Gold Crown from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association. Columbia University ranks yearbooks for content, quality and coverage, and the Gold Crown is the first by a South Coast school in a long time.

Click here for more information about the conference and past winners.

— Micaela Cotter is public relations director for the DPmedia program.