Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: A Time to Give Thanks

By Diana Thorn | November 22, 2010 | 11:25 a.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, America will celebrate Thanksgiving. It will be a day to gather with friends and family members and give thanks for our many blessings.

Since the day Thanksgiving was first celebrated 389 years ago, America has had her ups and downs. The past few years have been tough, but Americans have a history of winning against any attacks on liberty. We can be grateful for our many freedoms, which include the freedom to express our views, to vote, of religious freedom and for a free market economy.

It is very important, however, that we remember we could not have these freedoms without a Constitution that restricts the power of government and a great military that defends us.

On Thanksgiving Day, I hope all Americans give thanks for living in such a great nation.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 