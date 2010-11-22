Letter to the Editor: A Time to Give Thanks

On Thursday, Nov. 25, America will celebrate Thanksgiving. It will be a day to gather with friends and family members and give thanks for our many blessings.

Since the day Thanksgiving was first celebrated 389 years ago, America has had her ups and downs. The past few years have been tough, but Americans have a history of winning against any attacks on liberty. We can be grateful for our many freedoms, which include the freedom to express our views, to vote, of religious freedom and for a free market economy.

It is very important, however, that we remember we could not have these freedoms without a Constitution that restricts the power of government and a great military that defends us.

On Thanksgiving Day, I hope all Americans give thanks for living in such a great nation.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria