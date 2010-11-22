Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:49 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Patricia Henley Foundation Announces sbTNN-Noozhawk Partnership

Noozhawk will feature a link to Santa Barbara Teen News Network coverage

By Candice Tang | November 22, 2010 | 8:43 p.m.

As local students prepare for the second season of Santa Barbara Teen News Network, a 30-minute weekly television show produced for and by local teens that debuted earlier this month, the Patricia Henley Foundation-sponsored program has announced a new partnership with Santa Barbara’s premiere online news source, Noozhawk.com.

“We are pleased to be supporting young journalists in our community and helping promote a program that encourages youth to find their own unique voices,” said Bill Macfadyen, Noozhawk’s founder and publisher.

Noozhawk will sponsor a permanent link on its homepage at www.noozhawk.com that will direct readers to view the sbTNN weekly news segments, which also broadcast live on Santa Barbara Channels 17/21.

“The students and all of us at Santa Barbara Teen News Network are grateful for Noozhawk’s support and excited for this new partnership, which will feature constant coverage of our program,” said Jan Matthews, executive director of the Patricia Henley Foundation. “The cast has worked hard preparing this past summer and is eager to put on another successful, informative and enriching series for our community.”

The show, now in its second season, stars more than 30 local teens who write and produce the segments. The topics cover performing arts, concerts, comedic spoofs, mock trials, sports, science, environment, community service, movie reviews, interviews on what’s happening around town and other “hot” issues.

sbTNN is directed by Peter McCorkle, former theater arts teacher at Laguna Blanca School. McCorkle’s past work with the foundation includes Newton’s Cradle and A Tribute to the Musical. Doug Caines is sbTNN technical director as well as the video production teacher at Santa Barbara High School.

The sbTNN program is free and sponsored by the Patricia Henley Foundation, which believes in inspiring the voice of youth through creative arts.

For more information, click here or call 805.568.3600.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

 
