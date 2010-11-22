Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Offering Forum on Public Health

Residents and service providers are invited to the free Dec. 2 event

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | November 22, 2010 | 6:03 p.m.

Supervisor Janet Wolf and Takashi Wada, MD, MPH, director and health officer of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, invite all county residents to a free forum on public health from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Public Health Department, 300 N. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara.

The forum will explore the following questions:

» What does Public Health do for the community?

» How does Santa Barbara County compare with other California counties in health areas?

» What is the Public Health Department doing to prepare for health-care reform?

» How can we work together to improve public health?

» In a world of shrinking resources, what are essential public health services?

Wolf, chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors and 2nd District supervisor, has a great interest in health-related issues and engages residents in learning more about how they can improve their health and quality of life.

“We want to make people aware of the wide range of services provided by the Public Health Department, and get the public’s input about priorities during these tight fiscal times,” Wolf said.

Wada came to Santa Barbara County from Pasadena, where he was director of the city public health department. He offers a breadth of expertise.

All residents of Santa Barbara County and local service providers are invited to attend the free forum. Coffee and refreshments will be served. Due to limited space, reservations are requested to Susan Klein-Rothschild at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.681.5435.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

