The Granada Presents ‘Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical’

Experience the holiday classic will three performances Dec. 11-12

By Kate Kurlas | November 22, 2010 | 3:51 p.m.

Coming to The Granada this holiday season is Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical for three festive performances — at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

With its timeless story and simple eloquence Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical is based on the 1947 Academy Award-winning film of the same name. This traditional holiday movie classic is now reimagined as a fully staged musical production, featuring traditional holiday songs known and loved by one and all.

Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical tells the story of a cheerful old man with a trim white beard named Kris Kringle and his endearing friendship with the young daughter of a Macy’s department store executive who hires him to portray Santa Claus. Kris is forced to give up his room at the Maplewood Home in New York City because the home’s directors believe he is mentally unstable. Kris, it seems, believes that he really is Santa Claus. Played by Joseph Rembishose, Kris’ eternal optimism and joy of life and of the people around him is infectious in its ability to warm each and every heart with the spirit of the season.

The story’s plot gets more interesting when Macy’s Christmas Parade director Doris Walker (played by Larissa Klinger) fires her “Santa” for drinking on the job. When asked by Walker if he would fill in, Kris agrees and finds himself the new “Santa Claus” at New York City’s most famous department store.

Comedy ensues when Kris almost gets himself fired for providing helpful shopping tips to parents on where to get the gifts their children most desire — sometimes even recommending they shop at a rival store. Kris creates such good will with the customers, though, that Mr. Macy (played by MJJ Cashman) recognizes that Kris is a marketing gold mine and keeps him on as the store’s holiday ambassador.

Fred Gailey (played by Daniel Fenaughty ) is an attorney and a neighbor of workaholic Doris. While Doris has been working constantly due to the holiday rush, Fred has been babysitting Doris’ 9-year-old daughter, Susan (played by Brianna Bennett). Despite Doris having discouraged Susan from believing in “fantasies” like Santa Claus, Fred takes her daughter to see Santa at the store. Doris’ frustration increases when young Susan starts to believe Kris’ claim that he really is Santa Claus. And the question on everyone’s mind starts to build: Is Kris Kringle right? Is he really Santa Claus?

Join us at The Granada this holiday season for Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical to learn the answer to those questions. An afternoon or evening out with your family at Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical, with its charming tale and familiar songs, is a great way to start the holiday season.

Tickets are $25 to $55 and are available at The Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222. Click here to order online, or call Jersey Shore Entertainment Inc. directly at 888.839.5250.

— Kate Kurlas is the marketing coordinator for The Granada.

